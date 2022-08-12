WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $109.49. 12,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,132. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

