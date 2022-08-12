WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,025 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,727. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

