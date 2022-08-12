WMS Partners LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.20. 58,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,437. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

