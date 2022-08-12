WMS Partners LLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,231,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

SYK traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.16. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

