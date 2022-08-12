WMS Partners LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,824. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

