WMS Partners LLC Purchases 19,635 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 526,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,473,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.