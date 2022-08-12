WMS Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 138,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,989,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

