WMS Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.19. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,313. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

