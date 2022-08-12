Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.38 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
Workiva Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:WK opened at $74.15 on Friday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
