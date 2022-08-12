Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.27)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.38 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WK opened at $74.15 on Friday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Workiva by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

