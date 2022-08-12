WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 915 ($11.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP stock opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,550.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 966.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 753.60 ($9.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

