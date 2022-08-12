Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $182.74 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23,969.32 or 0.99846919 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.92 billion and $182.74 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00027252 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 246,942 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

