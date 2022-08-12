WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.75 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

WW International Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.29 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $475,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 113.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

