WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,854. The stock has a market cap of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.52. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.29 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. WW International’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

