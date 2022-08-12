Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

WYNN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.64. 17,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

