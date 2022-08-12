Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 31.25 ($0.38). 17,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 92,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.64 million and a PE ratio of 108.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

