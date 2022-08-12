XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $47,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

