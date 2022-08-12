Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.02% from the company’s previous close.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

