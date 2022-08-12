Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.02% from the company’s previous close.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.