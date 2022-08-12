Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $18.44. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $951.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

