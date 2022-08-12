Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Victoria D. Harker Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.14 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

