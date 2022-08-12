Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 39,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,232,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The company has a market cap of $553.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
