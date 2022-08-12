Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 8.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 39,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,232,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Yatsen Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $553.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Yatsen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 114.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 108,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

