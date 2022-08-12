Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $37.09 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $173,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

