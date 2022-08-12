Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $38,355.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
