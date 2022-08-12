Yield Protocol (YIELD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,236.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $205,003.60 and $146,236.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,408.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

