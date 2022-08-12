Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in July

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Up 5.7 %

Yoshitsu stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yoshitsu stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) by 1,218.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Yoshitsu worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.