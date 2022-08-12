Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.10

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 313173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.12).

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £30.06 million and a P/E ratio of 331.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.58.

Zambeef Products Company Profile



Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

