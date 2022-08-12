Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.77. 3,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,777. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

