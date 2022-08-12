Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.5 %

ZD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.97. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,737,000 after purchasing an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 710,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

