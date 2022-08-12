ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0007

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. ZINC has a market cap of $3,751.52 and $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00127161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069608 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

