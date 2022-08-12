Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $269,023.50 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

