ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

