ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.41. 42,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,177. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.