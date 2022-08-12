ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $172.79. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,581. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

