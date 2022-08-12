ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $197,480,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 468,185 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE ES traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,815. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

