ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.29 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $195.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

