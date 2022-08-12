ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.05. 120,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

