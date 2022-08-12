ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.51% of Outfront Media worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,965. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.58%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.