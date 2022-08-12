ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. 65,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

