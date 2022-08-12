ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.