1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6,964.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000858 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061066 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

