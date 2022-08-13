AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,059. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AES will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $225,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 32.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AES by 1,502.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.