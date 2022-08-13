Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.88 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $270.88. 893,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,747. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

