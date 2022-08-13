Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.88. 893,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

