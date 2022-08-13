ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during trading hours on Friday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded shares of ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

