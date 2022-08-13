AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $512,810.06 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars.

