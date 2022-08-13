Anchor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $39.44 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

