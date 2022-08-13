Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Up 84.2% in July

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apeiron Capital Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Apeiron Capital Investment Price Performance

APN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 330,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Apeiron Capital Investment Company Profile

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

