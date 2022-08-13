Ardor Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $124.55 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00119257 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023816 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00266000 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035192 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000112 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
