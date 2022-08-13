Automata Network Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $4.19 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
