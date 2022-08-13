B B H & B Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B B H & B Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.2% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,223,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 75,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of UNH traded up $10.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.10. The company has a market cap of $508.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

