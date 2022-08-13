B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.